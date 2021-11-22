Crews on Sunday extinguished a half-acre vegetation fire that broke out along Figueroa Mountain Road at the Sycamore Valley Ranch property, formerly known as Neverland Ranch, near Los Olivos, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.
The blaze was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Figueroa Mountain Road, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Crews were able to extinguish fire within 90 minutes and no structures were threatened, according to Bertucelli.
The property was once owned by pop musician Michael Jackson but was sold upon his death in 2009.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Bertucelli added.
Three County Fire engines and a water tender responded to the incident.
