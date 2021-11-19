A Santa Barbara County Jail inmate tested positive for COVID-19 as part of an outbreak that began earlier this month, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Friday.

The infected inmate was identified as being part of an outbreak that began on Nov. 5 in the West Module of the Main Jail located at 4436 Calle Real, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The outbreak has infected eight people.

Seven of the inmates have since recovered, leaving the jail with one active case, according to Zick.