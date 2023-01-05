A 1-year-old child was saved from a fentanyl overdose and the mother and father were both arrested Thursday after first responders arrived and administered naloxone, the Lompoc Police Department said.
Lompoc Fire Department and American Medical Response personnel were sent to the 800 block of North F Street regarding a 1-year-old child who was unresponsive, a police spokesman said.
Police also responded due to the nature of the call, and an investigation revealed the child was exposed to suspected fentanyl.
Fire and AMR personnel administered naloxone and the child was revived, then taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for further care, the spokesman said.
The parents, Robert Curtis, 31, and Jessie McCoy, 36, were arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment.
Police said the incident should serve as a reminder of the dangers of fentanyl, only a 2 milligram dose of which is potentially lethal, particularly to someone with no tolerance to opioids.