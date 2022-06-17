Thirteen Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began last month at the Main Jail facility on Calle Real, according to a spokesman on Friday.

The outbreak was initially detected on May 25 in the Main Jail West Housing Module and includes a total of 50 inmates who have been infected, according to sheriff's spokesman Lt. Robert Minter.

Of those 50 inmates, Minter said 31 remain infected with the coronavirus, while 19 have recovered. Eleven total inmates reported having symptoms, while 39 were asymptomatic, according to Minter.

Additionally, Minter said a coronavirus outbreak was detected May 28 at the Northern Branch Jail facility on Black Road, near Santa Maria, and infected 14 inmates in Housing Unit E.

Of those 14 inmates, 13 inmates have fully recovered and one inmate has since been released, according to Minter, adding there are no active coronavirus infections at the Northern Branch Jail.

Minter said a total of nine inmates reported coronavirus symptoms and five were asymptomatic.

Visitation at the jail facilities has been suspended due to the outbreaks and the Sheriff's Office is coordinating with Superior Court officials and the Public Defender's Office to adjust appearances in order to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, according to Minter.