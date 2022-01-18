More than 130 inmates and staff at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Bureau of Prisons on Tuesday.

A total of 138 cases were listed on the Bureau of Prisons website between the low-security Federal Correctional Institution and the medium-security U.S. Penitentiary.

Active coronavirus infections include 91 inmates and nine staff at the U.S. Penitentiary, and 33 inmates and five staff at the Federal Correctional Institution.

Five inmates sued Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal and Louis Milusnic, identified as the Lompoc prison's warden, accusing them of violating the Eighth Amendment for their poor response to an outbreak of the coronavirus starting in late March until mid-May of 2020, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on May 16, 2020.

Six inmates have died from the coronavirus since April 5, 2020, which was the day the facility's first inmate, identified as 66-year-old Oliver M. Boling, died from the disease, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

On Jan. 4, a federal judge continued a motion filed by defendants for one week which asks to dissolve a July 14, 2020, preliminary injunction ordering the release of vulnerable inmates to home confinement, court records show.

Judge Consuelo B. Marshall on Jan. 18 ruled that two facility reports by Dr. Homer Venters, a court-appointed infectious disease expert, are admissible in the case following inspections in September 2020 and April 2021, over defense objections.

In his ruling, Marshall said Venters' reports "have sufficient guarantees of trustworthiness, are more probative regarding the conditions at Lompoc than other evidence."

"Having found Dr. Venters' reports are admissible, the court finds a more recent report from [him] regarding the current conditions at Lompoc is needed prior to ruling on respondents' motion for summary judgement and motion to dissolve [the preliminary injunction]," Marshall said.