Two County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that was detected last month at the Santa Barbara facility, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Monday.

The outbreak was first detected at the Main Jail West Housing Module, located at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, on May 25 when 20 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The two additional inmates were identified over the weekend. A total of 22 cases are associated with the Main Jail outbreak, with 10 active infections and 12 inmates who have recovered, according to Zick.

Zick said one patient who tested positive for the coronavirus required hospitalization, while four inmates reported symptoms and 18 were asymptomatic.

Additionally, 14 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus in an outbreak detected at the Northern Branch Jail's Housing Unit E, near Santa Maria, on May 28. Of the inmates infected, six inmates recovered and seven active infections remain, according to Zick. One inmate was released, she added.

Zick said no infected inmates in the Northern Branch Jail outbreak required hospitalization, although nine inmates reported symptoms, while five were asymptomatic.

Infected inmates are moved into negative pressure cells, while the remainder of inmates are placed together in small groups, and isolated and monitored by Wellpath medical contractors, according to Zick.

Zick said jail officials consulted with County Public Health officials and suspended visitation due to the outbreaks. In addition, she added that the jail is coordinating with the court and public defender's office to adjust court appearances to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.