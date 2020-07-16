2 Santa Barbara County Sheriff's custody deputies, 5 inmates test positive for COVID-19
2 Santa Barbara County Sheriff's custody deputies, 5 inmates test positive for COVID-19

Two Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office custody deputies and five inmates at the Main Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to a spokeswoman.

A part-time custody deputy and an inmate received positive test results on Wednesday, while a full-time custody deputy and four additional inmates tested positive on Thursday, according to Sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

The part-time deputy, who works one to two days per week in an administrative role and did not have contact with inmates, was tested on July 1 as part of a Sheriff's Office employee sweep. 

Additionally, the full-time custody deputy was also tested as part of the sweep on July 14, which is the last time the deputy worked and was required to wear a mask during their interactions with inmates that day, Zick said. 

One inmate was showing symptoms and was examined by medical staff on July 12 and tested for coronavirus, according to Zick, adding that the inmate remains medically isolated. 

A second inmate was tested on July 13, two more were tested on July 14 and the fifth inmate was tested Thursday.

Four of the inmates were in general housing and one was located in the intake quarantine area, Zick said, adding all inmates were relocated to negative pressure housing areas. 

Jail staff working with public health officials have quarantined the inmate's previous cellmates, retested them for coronavirus and are conducting contact tracing, Zick added. 

Thirty-three Sheriff's employees have tested positive for coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, with 22 of them recovering and returning to work. 

Ten inmates have tested positive for coronavirus at the Main Jail, with one recovery and return to general population, three released from custody and six that are isolated and being treated, Zick said. 

