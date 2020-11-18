You have permission to edit this article.
2 Santa Barbara County sheriff's custody deputies test positive for COVID-19
Two Santa Barbara County sheriff's custody deputies tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday after seeking testing at community sites following two possible but unrelated exposure incidents. 

The two deputies tested negative on Nov. 10 while on duty at the Main Jail as part of routine surveillance testing, according to Lt. Erik Raney. 

Both deputies worked in the custody facility on Thursday and were required to wear personal protective equipment during their shifts. 

One of the deputies began experiencing symptoms on Saturday after a potential family exposure and sought testing, according to Raney.

The other deputy sought testing after they were notified through contact tracing of a potential exposure in Los Angeles County. 

Results from both community testing sites came back positive, according to Raney. 

The total number of sheriff's deputies who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 45, with 42 of them having recovered. 

