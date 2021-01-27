2 Santa Barbara County sheriff's employees, 1 inmate test positive for COVID-19

Two Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office employees, including a patrol deputy, and one inmate have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Wednesday.

The total number of Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus since March 2020 is 105, with 89 having recovered and returned to work, said spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The inmate recently tested positive for the coronavirus during the intake screening process and has since been released.

The total number of inmates at the Main Jail who have tested positive for the coronavirus since March 2020 is 161, including one inmate who died from the disease, according to Zick.

