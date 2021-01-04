You have permission to edit this article.
2 Santa Barbara County sheriff's employees, 5 inmates test positive for COVID-19
2 Santa Barbara County sheriff's employees, 5 inmates test positive for COVID-19

Two Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office employees and five inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman reported Saturday. 

The sheriff's employees include a custody deputy and a non-sworn staff member, who both took tests for the coronavirus on Thursday and were found positive for the virus on Saturday, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick, who added both employees last worked on Friday. 

Both employees were asymptomatic and consistently wore masks while at work. 

A total of 82 Sheriff's Office employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March, according to Zick. 

Four inmates in one housing area and another inmate from a separate housing area in general population received rapid coronavirus tests on Friday after experiencing symptoms and were confirmed positive the same day. 

More than 100 inmates in the associated housing areas were screened and offered testing for the coronavirus, but all tests were negative, according to Zick, who added that both housing areas are quarantined and being closely monitored. 

One of the inmates who tested positive upon intake has since been released, reducing the number of active coronavirus cases among inmates to 12. 

Of the 12 inmates who are currently positive for the coronavirus, eight are being housed in negative-pressure housing areas, while four others are being housed together in a unit separate from the general population, according to Zick.  

All inmates positive with the coronavirus are consistently monitored by medical staff. 

A total of 103 Main Jail inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March, with 20 testing positive upon intake and 83 contracting the disease inside the facility, according to Zick. 

