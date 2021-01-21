You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Santa Barbara County sheriff's employees, 5 inmates test positive for COVID-19
0 comments
alert

2 Santa Barbara County sheriff's employees, 5 inmates test positive for COVID-19

  • 0

Five Santa Barbara County Jail inmates and two sheriff's deputies have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Wednesday. 

Two inmates recently tested positive for the coronavirus during the intake screening process, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

Additionally, three inmates were already in quarantine when their subsequent tests came back positive for the coronavirus after they were exposed to infected inmates. 

The total number of active coronavirus infections among inmates at the Main Jail is 38, and a total of 159 infections has been recorded since the pandemic started in March 2020. 

The two sheriff's deputies who tested positive for the coronavirus include a custody deputy and a patrol deputy, who were confirmed positive earlier this week, according to Zick, adding the total number of Sheriff's Office employees to test positive for the disease is 99. 

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 on the Central Coast

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@SantaMariaTimes.com.  You can support the work of local journalists working hard in your hometown by signing up for a News+ Membership online

+2
Santa Barbara County shows improvement in efforts to control COVID-19
Local
alert top story

Santa Barbara County shows improvement in efforts to control COVID-19

  • Mike Hodgson
  • Updated
  • 0

Although the percentage of positive test results — the other metric being monitored by the state — has dropped into the orange, or “moderate,” tier, the new case rate still exceeds the threshold set by the state for moving the county into the red, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News