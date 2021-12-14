Twenty Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began earlier this month inside the main facility, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Tuesday.

The outbreak was initially detected on Dec. 9 at the Main Jail located on Calle Real when an inmate tested positive for the coronavirus as he was bunked among 50 other inmates in the Male Dormitory Housing area, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick. Four more inmates tested positive after the initial inmate.

Since then, 15 additional inmates have tested positive, including three additional inmates who were diagnosed with the disease, according to Zick on Tuesday.

As a result of the outbreak, jail staff and Wellpath contractors have initiated monitoring and follow-up testing of inmates.

None of the inmates infected with the coronavirus have been hospitalized, according to Zick.

The Sheriff's Office will continue to provide updates on the outbreak as they are made available, Zick added.