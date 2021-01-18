28 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates, 9 Sheriff's Office employees test positive for COVID-19

Twenty-eight Santa Barbara County Jail inmates and nine Sheriff's Office employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Friday.

Twenty-three inmates tested positive as the result of an ongoing outbreak in one of the housing units at the Main Jail, while five of the inmates received positive results during the intake process, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Two of the inmates who tested positive during intake have since been released, Zick said.

All inmates testing positive are housed in negative pressure areas or quarantined from the rest of the general population, and are closely monitored by medical staff, according to Zick.

The total number of inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 154, with 49 active infections; and the total number of infected staff is 97, according to Zick.