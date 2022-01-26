Twenty-eight Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that started last month at the Main Jail, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Wednesday.

The inmates tested positive for the coronavirus after the Sheriff's Office's last update on the outbreak Jan. 18, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The outbreak, which began on Dec. 8 at the facility located at 4436 Calle Real, has infected a total of 249 inmates and includes 37 active infections. A total of 208 inmates have recovered and four were released, Zick added.

No inmates are currently hospitalized as a result of the outbreak, while 48 reported symptoms and 200 reported experiencing no symptoms. One inmate declined to answer, according to Zick.

Inmates who test positive for the coronavirus are moved into an area of the facility with negative pressure cells and only those with active symptoms are moved when an outbreak occurs. The remainder are placed in small groups and isolated from other inmates, according to Zick.

Additionally, exposed inmates who haven't tested positive are also separated and those with underlying health conditions are transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The Sheriff's Office has worked with Wellpath medical contractors, and Public Health Department and state Department of Public Health officials to contain the outbreak.

Jail staff have administered more than 780 inmate vaccinations, including many through the American Rescue Plan Act that provides $20 to inmates' commissary accounts for full vaccinations and $10 for a booster shot, according to Zick.