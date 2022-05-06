Three people have been accused of conspiracy and drug charges in connection to a Lompoc operation in which they distributed cannabis and psilocybin mushrooms, including to Louisiana and to an undercover police officer in 2021, according to a criminal complaint filed last month in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Defendants Arthur Paul Olowski, 44, Ingrid Lucienne McCann, 49 and William Manley Hines, 61, each are charged with several counts related to growing cannabis at an unlicensed operation located in the 700 block of Mail Road near Lompoc and sending various shipments to Louisiana between January and October 2021, according to the complaint filed April 20 in Superior Court.

Additionally, the defendants are accused of using a Santa Barbara business to sell cannabis and psilocybin mushrooms.

Olowski has been charged with four counts of conspiracy and five other counts that include possession of a controlled substance for sale and cultivating more than six marijuana plants; while McCann also received nine charges, including two counts of conspiracy and other charges that involve cultivating, possessing and transporting marijuana for sale. Hines was charged with three counts, including conspiracy and cultivating more than six marijuana plants.

The defendants have not been arrested and have not entered a plea, and attorneys for each of them were not listed as of Thursday, according to court records.

The complaint alleges that the operation began in January 2021, when Olowski and Hines exchanged text messages about growing cannabis at the Mail Road address in Lompoc, despite not having licenses to do so. In mid February 2021, Hines asked Olowski to send up to 2 ounces of cannabis to an unspecified address in Louisiana, instructing him to vacuum-seal the packages and place them in a large box next to coffee to mask the odor, then seal the box, according to the complaint.

Hines allegedly asked Olowski to mail him cannabis several more times from February to October 2021, including on one occasion in which he told Olowski to ship from a different UPS store and to use "William" instead of "Bubba" on the package's address so the clerk didn't get suspicious.

In addition, the Lompoc cultivation site was operated under Santa Barbara Greenland Deliveries, which Olowski and McCann would use to store their cannabis grown at Mail Road, according to the complaint.

At the business, Olowski was allegedly tasked with cultivating cannabis, while McCann assisted with trimming the cannabis for delivery. Olowski allegedly ordered psilocybin mushrooms to sell to customers and had them delivered to his business address at 64 Ridge View Road in Santa Barbara.

The business maintained a website, which received two online orders for cannabis and psilocybin mushrooms on Sept. 14, 2021, and Oct. 27, 2021, according to the complaint.

The products, however, were allegedly delivered to an undercover Sheriff's Office detective, who placed both of the orders.

All three are scheduled to appear for an initial arraignment at 8:30 a.m. May 20 in Department 8 of the Superior Court’s Figueroa Division in Santa Barbara.