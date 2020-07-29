3 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates, 20 sheriff's employees falsely test positive for coronavirus

Three inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail who previously tested positive for COVID-19 were later found to be negative after they were retested along with 20 Sheriff's Office employees whose results also turned out to be negative, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.
Quest Diagnostics processed the initial test samples as part of a staff sweep within the last two weeks that included 20 employees and three inmates.
The private lab reported that all 20 employees and three inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus, which raised questions among sheriff's officials, according to Zick.
The inmates had been housed in separate areas of the jail that hadn't been associated with other infections, Zick said, and the Sheriff's Office had never had such a large infection among staff at one time. Employees were not showing symptoms, either, Zick said, although it's unknown if the inmates also were asymptomatic.
Upon direction from the Sheriff's Office, Quest Diagnostics conducted new tests or retested samples among the 20 staff members and three inmates. All the results came back negative, Zick said.
A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office staff member assigned to the Main Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Staff test results were never included in the Sheriff's Office tally due to their questionable nature, Zick said. Inmate test results, however, were reported and included in Santa Barbara County's number of positive cases.
Zick said that reporting the positive cases among inmates was done in the name of transparency.
"Our aim is towards transparency, especially with inmate population," Zick explained. "We need to be transparent that there was an error."
The errors change the total number of inmates housed at the jail who have been infected with the coronavirus to nine.
Of those nine, three contracted the coronavirus inside the jail while six were positive before they were brought to the facility, according to Zick, adding that four of those nine cases are active, while two have recovered and three were released from custody.
Additionally, an inmate who was arrested on Saturday was positive for the coronavirus, which was confirmed through testing at a local hospital prior to booking. The inmate was immediately housed in a negative pressure area and is being medically monitored.
The Sheriff's Office now will differentiate between coronavirus cases that originated outside the jail and those that came from inside the facility. Inmates who test positive within the 14-day intake quarantine are considered to have been positive at intake, according to Zick.
Thursday, July 16
INCIDENT — At 8:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the area of De Gamma Drive and North Magellan Drive.
* Santa Maria Police received eight reports of fireworks
Friday, July 17
INCIDENT — At 2:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East McCoy Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of West Poplar Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 10:45 p.m., Walter Alexander Morales, 26, was arrested in the 1500 block of South Thornburg Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder, with special circumstances; and warrants.
* Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Saturday, July 18
INCIDENT — At 3:18 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of South Blosser Road and West Carmen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 3400 block of Santa Maria Way.
ARREST — At 9:17 a.m., Vicente Hernandez, 36, was arrested in the 1000 block of Skylark Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, not firearm, with great bodily injury; and obstruction.
* Santa Maria Police received four calls for fireworks.
Sunday, July 19
INCIDENT — At 1:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the area of East Main Street and North Concepcion Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.
ARREST — At 8:45 p.m., Cutberto Guerrero, 55, was arrested in the area East Orchard Street and North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a warrant for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 7:34 p.m., Mikke Moreno, 28, was arrested in the 1900 block of Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
* Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Monday, July 20
INCIDENT — At 4:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of East Creston Street.
ARREST — At 11:59 a.m., Donald J. Barrios, 32, was arrested in the 1600 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics or convicted of a felony, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and unlawful possession of ammunition.
ARREST — At 8:53 p.m., George Ivan Mendoza, 47, was arrested in the 500 block of East Creston Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
* Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Tuesday, July 21
INCIDENT — At 7:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the area of Lorencita Drive and West Waller Lane.
ARREST — At 11:46 p.m., William P. Anderson, 31, was arrested in the area of Skyway and Autopark drives and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and brandishing a weapon, non-firearm.
Wednesday, July 22
INCIDENT — At 12:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the area of North Railroad and West Calvin avenues.
INCIDENT — At 8:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1900 block of South Vista Del Oro.
INCIDENT — At 7:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 2300 block of North Larryton Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:24 a.m., Jasmine Garcia, 27, was arrested in the 800 block of West Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of carjacking and a probation violation.
