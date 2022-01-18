Three Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began last month and has now infected more than 220 people, according to a spokeswoman on Tuesday.

The three inmates tested positive after the Sheriff's Office's last update on the outbreak Jan. 13, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The outbreak, which began Dec. 8 in the Mail Jail facility at 4436 Calle Real, has infected a total of 221 inmates, including 26 active cases, Zick added. One hundred and ninety-one inmates have recovered and four have been released.

No inmates are currently hospitalized as a result of the outbreak, while 42 reported symptoms and 178 reported experiencing no symptoms, according to Zick. One inmate declined to answer.

Inmates who test positive for the coronavirus are moved into an area of the facility with negative pressure cells and only those with active symptoms are moved when an outbreak occurs. The remainder are placed in small groups and isolated from other inmates, according to Zick.

Additionally, exposed inmates who haven't tested positive are also separated and those with underlying health conditions are transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The Sheriff's Office has worked with Wellpath medical contractors, and Public Health Department and state Department of Public Health officials to contain the outbreak.

Jail staff have administered more than 780 inmate vaccinations, including many through the American Rescue Plan Act that provides $20 to inmates' commissary accounts for full vaccinations and $10 for a booster shot, according to Zick.