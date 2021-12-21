Nearly three dozen Santa Barbara County Jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began earlier this month and now has infected 59 people, according to a sheriff's spokesman on Tuesday.

The inmates were identified as positive cases after Dec. 17, which is when the Sheriff's Office last released an update on the outbreak, according to Lt. Robert Minter.

The outbreak was initially detected on Dec. 9 at the Main Jail located on Calle Real when an inmate tested positive while bunking among 50 other inmates in the Male Dormitory Housing area.

Five inmates have recovered since Dec. 17, leaving the outbreak with 54 inmates who are actively infected with the coronavirus. Among those, 50 are asymptomatic, according to Minter, who said no infected inmates have required hospitalization.

All inmates who test positive for the coronavirus are continuously monitored by custody staff and Wellpath medical contractors.

The Sheriff's Office will continue to provide information on the outbreak as it becomes available, according to Minter.