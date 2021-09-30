Four Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began in the facility last month, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Wednesday.
The additional inmates who tested positive were identified by jail staff after Sept. 20, with 26 active infections as of Wednesday, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
A total of 87 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus and at least 60 of those have recovered since Aug. 19, according to Zick, adding that one recovered inmate has since been released from jail.
Additionally, five custody staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, with at least two of them recovered.
More than a dozen additional Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that has infected more than 80 people since August, according to a spokeswoman on Monday.
The Sheriff's Office continues to work with County Public Health officials and Wellpath, the jail's contracted medical provider, to mitigate the outbreak and consistently monitor coronavirus-positive inmates, according to Zick.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.