Four Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began in the facility last month, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Wednesday.

The additional inmates who tested positive were identified by jail staff after Sept. 20, with 26 active infections as of Wednesday, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

A total of 87 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus and at least 60 of those have recovered since Aug. 19, according to Zick, adding that one recovered inmate has since been released from jail.

Additionally, five custody staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, with at least two of them recovered.

The Sheriff's Office continues to work with County Public Health officials and Wellpath, the jail's contracted medical provider, to mitigate the outbreak and consistently monitor coronavirus-positive inmates, according to Zick.