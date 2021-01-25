You have permission to edit this article.
4 Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office employees, 1 inmate test positive for COVID-19
Four Santa Barbara County sheriff's office employees and one inmate at the Main Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Friday. 

The sheriff's employees include two custody deputies, one patrol deputy and a staff member, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

The total number of Sheriff's Office employees who have been infected by the coronavirus since March is 103, with 85 having recovered and returned to work.

The inmate tested positive for the coronavirus during the intake process and has since been released, according to Zick, adding there are 33 active infections inside the jail. 

The total number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID0-19 since March is 160, with one death attributed to the virus. 

Santa Barbara County shows improvement in efforts to control COVID-19
Although the percentage of positive test results — the other metric being monitored by the state — has dropped into the orange, or "moderate," tier, the new case rate still exceeds the threshold set by the state for moving the county into the red, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.

