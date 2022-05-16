Five members of MS-13 were sentenced to multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole Monday after they were convicted last month of several killings they committed in the Santa Maria Valley from 2013 to 2016.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor sentenced each of the five defendants to hundreds of years in state prison, followed by multiple life sentences, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen.

Defendants Juan Carlos Serrano Urbina, 33, Marcos Manuel Sanchez Torres, 28, Tranquilino Robles Morales, 37, and Luis German Mejia Orellana, 28, were each sentenced to 313 years in prison, while Juan Carlos Lozano Membreno, 34, was sentenced to 288 years in prison.

Additionally, McGregor gave consecutive life sentences to each of the defendants, including Urbina, who received nine; Torres, who received seven; Orellana, who received eight; and Morales and Membreno, who reach received six.

Attorneys for the five defendants did not respond to email requests for comment.

The sentencing hearing was held on the same day of the month the first victim was killed seven years ago, according to Bramsen.

"The Santa Maria Police detectives did an outstanding job finding the evidence and putting the pieces together in this complex investigation," Bramsen said. "The defendants will never be released and will not have the opportunity to kill anymore unsuspecting victims."

Bramsen added: "I hope that the verdicts and the sentence give the surviving victims and the families of the deceased victims a small sense of peace. Nothing will ever bring their loved ones back, but at least their killers were held accountable."

The sentences were handed down following multiple victim impact statements that were read in court. Family members of the victims gathered for a vigil in front of the Santa Maria courthouse Monday morning, before the sentencing hearing began.

The five defendants were convicted April 15 and 18 on several counts of murder, conspiracy, use of a gun and gang allegations following a trial that began on July 12, 2021 with evidence motions, and opening statements on Nov. 16.

A second trial for three remaining defendants began Oct. 18 with evidence motions and with opening statements presented to the jury on March 11.

A total of 18 defendants were indicted in July 2016 after their arrests in the Santa Maria Police Department-led Operation Matador on March 2, 2016, which followed a three-year investigation. Other defendants have either pleaded out or were sentenced to prison.

Of those 18 defendants, 10 have either pleaded out and were sentenced, while one suspect — Jose Francisco Mejia Orellana, AKA "Smokey" — has not been apprehended.