5 Santa Barbara County sheriff's employees, 3 inmates test positive for COVID-19

Five Santa Barbara County sheriff's employees, including four deputies, and three inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Tuesday.

The four deputies include a patrol deputy, who began experiencing symptoms Tuesday and was found to be positive after taking a test on the same day, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick, adding the deputy last worked on Dec. 17.

Additionally, all three custody deputies tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 19.

One of the custody deputies last worked on Dec. 17, while the other two last worked on Dec. 19, and all three were tested as part of ongoing employee surveillance, according to Zick.

In addition, a non-sworn sheriff's employee was confirmed positive after taking a test on Dec. 17 as part of the surveillance measures and last worked on Dec. 19.

The total number of sheriff's employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 66, with 50 recovering and returning to work, according to Zick.

One of the inmates who tested positive was housed in the intake quarantine area at the Main Jail, in a negative air pressure area that's separate from the general population, while the other two were detected as part of the intake screening process and have since been released.

A total of 92 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, with 77 becoming infected inside the jail, while 15 have tested positive for the disease upon intake, according to Zick.