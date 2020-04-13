57 pretrial detainees released after Superior Court services cut due to COVID-19

Additionally, a Santa Maria juvenile courtroom will remain open, according to the order.

The number of inmates released was included in the district attorney's response to a March 30 petition filed by the public defender challenging the barring of bail hearings.

The petition, which was filed with the Second Appellate District Court, was submitted on behalf of inmates Sean Rodriguez, Isael Elenas and Christopher Huntfox, who argued their due process rights were violated after the District Attorney's Office wouldn't agree to their release.

One of the inmates, Isael Elenas, 32, is an alleged active Santa Maria West Park gang member previously convicted of a robbery after he was found to be in possession of drugs and a loaded .25-caliber handgun during a traffic stop conducted by a sheriff's deputy in August 2018.

Elenas was previously released on bail but was remanded after allegedly violating the terms of his release, according to court documents.

Huntfox is accused of assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury stemming from a stabbing in Santa Barbara in 2019. Rodriguez is accused of resisting arrest and prowling in Goleta in March while on parole for felony vandalism and criminal threats.