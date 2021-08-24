Eight staff members and one inmate at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Bureau of Prisons data released on Tuesday.

The infections were reported at the medium-security U.S. Penitentiary, according to the agency’s website, which tracks active cases.

The numbers reflect an increase of four staff infections from a day ago.

Bureau of Prisons officials did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The complex housed 1,982 inmates between the USP, the low-security Federal Correctional Institution and two satellite camps as of Aug. 3, according to court records.

Santa Barbara County as a whole has experienced a surge in coronavirus cases beginning in late July, largely fueled by the delta variant. County health officials recorded 83 new infections on Aug. 23, down from 147 on the previous day. Daily reported cases have steadily declined since reaching a peak of 184 on Aug. 12.

The delta variant accounted for more than 90% of coronavirus samples taken in July, according to county health data.