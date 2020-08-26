8 more charges filed against Buellton man in teen sex abuse case with 14 alleged victims

Santa Barbara County prosecutors have added eight more charges and two alleged victims in a case involving a former Buellton yearbook salesman accused of abusing more than a dozen teenage boys, including three from the Santa Ynez Valley, according to court records.
New charges include three counts of oral copulation against a person under 18, three counts of sodomy of a person under 18, sexual penetration by a foreign object and sending harmful matter to a minor for sexual purposes in the complaint filed Aug. 20 against 54-year-old Gregory Scott Ray.
Two more alleged victims, who were juveniles at the time, were listed in the fourth amended complaint, bringing the total number to 14 males.
The charges stem from incidents with one alleged victim that occurred in August 2015 at a public restroom located in the 400 block of Alisal Road in Solvang, Ray's vehicle and his home located in the 700 block of Alamo Pintado Road, according to the complaint.
Charges from the second alleged victim stem from incidents that occurred between Sept. 1, 2015, and June 30, 2016, and in April 2016.
Ray now faces 42 charges, including felony counts and enhancements, ranging from sodomy of a minor by force to witness intimidation, that originated from incidents dating back to October 2007.
Ray was arrested in April 2019 by Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives following a weekslong investigation that began after a Santa Ynez Valley High School teacher overheard a conversation with Ray involving alleged inappropriate sexual contact with a student and reported it to police.
A Sheriff's Office investigation revealed that Ray used a social media app to meet and have sex with teenagers, according to a spokeswoman.
Before he was arrested, Ray was a print sales consultant for Canadian publishing company Friesens LLC and traveled to schools throughout California as part of his job, according to court records.
The case is under investigation for additional victims, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Fabiana Fede.
Ray is scheduled for a preliminary hearing setting at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17 in Department 8 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.
Wednesday, August 19
INCIDENT — At 4:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of Chaparral and Roble streets.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of North Miller Street.
Tuesday, August 18
Santa Maria Police receive one report of fireworks.
Monday, August 17
INCIDENT — At 3:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of north Broadway and East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 3:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 1500 block of North Pine Street.
Sunday, August 16
INCIDENT — At 12:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1100 block of West Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of South McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, August 15
INCIDENT — At 10:59 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 8:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Koval Lane.
INCIDENT — At 10:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Newlove Drive.
ARREST — At 4:37 p.m., James Ducusin, 50, was arrested in the area of Miller and Morrison Avenue and Miller Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, disorderly conduct and felony vandalism.
Santa Maria Police receive five reports of fireworks.
Friday, August 14
INCIDENT — At 12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1800 block of North Tanya Court.
INCIDENT — At 12:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of South Blosser Road and West Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of East Seaward and North Magellan drives.
ARREST — At 6:44 p.m., Feliciano Rodriguez-Ramirez, 21, was arrested at the Kern County Jail on a warrant and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, carjacking, first-degree robbery and conspiracy.
ARREST — At 9:30 p.m., Esmeralda Morales Garcia, 19, was arrested on warrant in the area of Dejoy and Harding streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, carjacking and conspiracy.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.
Thursday, August 13
Santa Maria Police receive one report of fireworks.
Wednesday, August 12
ARREST — At 9:17 p.m., Reneill Gabriela Ramirez, 30, was arrested in the area of Depot and Main streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, petty theft and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Tuesday, August 11
Santa Maria Police received eight reports of fireworks.
Monday, August 10
INCIDENT — At 10:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1700 block of North Pine Street.
ARREST — At 9:59 p.m., Edgardo Carballo Rivera, 18, was arrested in the 600 block of Enos Drive and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, and released, on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death or injury.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Sunday, August 9
INCIDENT — At 12:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of West Poplar Street.
ARREST — At 12:17 a.m., Vannessa Marie Allen, 37, was arrested in the area of Lakeview Road and Highway 135 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% causing bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Saturday, August 8
INCIDENT — At 1:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 300 block of East Oak Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1100 block of North Concord Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the area of La Salle and Columbus drives.
ARREST — At 10:18 p.m., Adam Ricardo Martinez, 35, was arrested in the Santa Maria riverbed and North Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, false imprisonment, corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and a parole violation.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Friday, August 7
INCIDENT — At 11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1000 block of West Harding Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of North Dejoy Street.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Thursday, August 6
INCIDENT — At 1:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of West Atlantic Place and North Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 2:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of West Main Street and North Russell Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of East Grant Street and North Broadway.
ARREST — At 3:43 a.m., Kalani Mariemokuiki Arvik, 32, was arrested in the 1100 block of Cardiff Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson and warrants.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, August 5
INCIDENT — At 5:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of South Broadway.
Tuesday, August 4
Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Sunday, August 2
ARREST — At 4:17 p.m., Jose C. Hernandez, 55, was arrested in the 1500 block of Highway 166 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury; and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least .08, causing bodily injury.
Monday, August 3:
INCIDENT — At 12:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 300 block of North Oakley Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:13 p.m., Raquel J. Zurita, 23, was arrested in the location of Highway 1 and North Solomon Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Saturday, August 1
INCIDENT — At 2:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1800 block of South Citrus Court.
INCIDENT — At 11:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of Estes and Farrell drives.
Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Thursday, July 30
INCIDENT — At 8:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of South Curryer Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1300 block of South Bradley Road.
Friday, July 31:
INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1300 block of South Bradley Road.
ARREST — At 11:09 p.m., Isaias Garcia-Soriano, 30, was arrested in the area of Curryer and Polk streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury; driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least .08, causing bodily injury; hit-and-run causing injury; evading a police officer with a disregard for safety; and driving with a suspended license.
ARREST — At 7:50 p.m., Rafael Jiminez Perez, 28, was arrested at the Santa Maria Police headquarters at 1111 W. Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under 14 and engaging in a sexual act with a child under 10.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, July 29
INCIDENT — At 2:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of West Bunny Avenue and North Dejoy Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of South Thornburg and West Stowell Road.
Tuesday, July 28
INCIDENT — At 12:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Orchard Street.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Monday, July 27
INCIDENT — At 1:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of West Tunnell Street and North Railroad Avenue.
Sunday, July 26
INCIDENT — At 10:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of West Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of East Donovan Road and North McClelland Street.
Santa Maria Police received nine reports of fireworks.
Saturday, July 25
INCIDENT — At 8:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of East Chapel Street and North College Drive.
Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Friday, July 24
Santa Maria Police received 15 reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, July 22
INCIDENT — At 12:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the area of North Railroad and West Calvin avenues.
INCIDENT — At 8:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1900 block of South Vista Del Oro.
INCIDENT — At 7:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 2300 block of North Larryton Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:24 a.m., Jasmine Garcia, 27, was arrested in the 800 block of West Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of carjacking and a probation violation.
Tuesday, July 21
INCIDENT — At 7:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the area of Lorencita Drive and West Waller Lane.
ARREST — At 11:46 p.m., William P. Anderson, 31, was arrested in the area of Skyway and Autopark drives and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and brandishing a weapon, non-firearm.
Monday, July 20
INCIDENT — At 4:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of East Creston Street.
ARREST — At 11:59 a.m., Donald J. Barrios, 32, was arrested in the 1600 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics or convicted of a felony, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and unlawful possession of ammunition.
ARREST — At 8:53 p.m., George Ivan Mendoza, 47, was arrested in the 500 block of East Creston Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
* Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Sunday, July 19
INCIDENT — At 1:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the area of East Main Street and North Concepcion Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.
ARREST — At 8:45 p.m., Cutberto Guerrero, 55, was arrested in the area East Orchard Street and North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a warrant for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 7:34 p.m., Mikke Moreno, 28, was arrested in the 1900 block of Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
* Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Saturday, July 18
INCIDENT — At 3:18 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of South Blosser Road and West Carmen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 3400 block of Santa Maria Way.
ARREST — At 9:17 a.m., Vicente Hernandez, 36, was arrested in the 1000 block of Skylark Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, not firearm, with great bodily injury; and obstruction.
* Santa Maria Police received four calls for fireworks.
Friday, July 17
INCIDENT — At 2:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East McCoy Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of West Poplar Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 10:45 p.m., Walter Alexander Morales, 26, was arrested in the 1500 block of South Thornburg Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder, with special circumstances; and warrants.
* Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Thursday, July 16
INCIDENT — At 8:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the area of De Gamma Drive and North Magellan Drive.
* Santa Maria Police received eight reports of fireworks
