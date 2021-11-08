Eight Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 during a recent outbreak, a sheriff's spokeswoman said Monday.

The investigation began Oct. 31 when two inmates in the Main Jail's West Module tested positive for the coronavirus, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The Sheriff's Office is working with Wellpath, the jail's contracted medical provider, and Public Health Department officials to contain the outbreak.

A total of seven inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus since Oct. 31. One inmate tested positive for the disease during the intake screening process and is not a part of the outbreak, and was housed separately from the other inmates, according to Zick.

Inmates who tested positive are isolated for a minimum of 14 days and are monitored by medical staff. Exposed inmates are under quarantine and will be tested in accordance with outbreak protocol, according to Zick.

Antigen testing will occur on the third, fifth, seventh and 10th day from date of exposure to identify all individuals positive with the coronavirus.

Additionally, inmates who reside in the West Module received an antigen test on Nov. 2 in order to establish a baseline and isolate infected infections, according to Zick.