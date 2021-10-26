A Paso Robles man was arrested last week on suspicion of theft in an investigation that led to the discovery of 800 pounds of "extremely rare" bronze locomotive train parts at a Santa Maria recycling center, according to a San Luis Obispo County sheriff's spokesman.

Deputies responded to a report of a report of vandalism and theft at the Santa Margarita Ranch in the 9000 block of Yerba Buena Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. on Oct. 11, according to spokesman Tony Cipolla.

Several items were allegedly taken, including generators, drones, equipment and multiple pieces of a locomotive train made of bronze.

Police estimated the total value of the reportedly stolen items is $30,000, with the train parts worth approximately $10,000.

Cipolla said the parts belong to a rare set of which only eight were made. One set is in New York, while the seven other sets are in California, including the allegedly stolen one, according to Cipolla.

Through an investigation, members of the Sheriff's North Station and Rural Crimes Unit located evidence that pointed to a suspect in rural Paso Robles.

Detectives arrested 33-year-old Jacob Scott Johnsen on Oct. 20 after serving a search warrant at a residence in the 3000 block of Bridle Trail Lane in rural Paso Robles, where investigators found receipts to recycling centers in Santa Maria and Nevada but did not find the stolen items, according to Cipolla.

Investigators later located most of the train parts at the Santa Maria recycling center, which wasn't identified; while several other stolen items were located at the Nevada recycling center.

About $20,000 in stolen property was recovered and returned to the rightful owners, according to Cipolla.

Johnsen was booked into Santa Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of grand theft and receiving stolen property. A bail amount wasn't listed.