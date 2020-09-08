9/11 remembrance ceremony to be held virtually due to COVID-19

A Santa Barbara County Fire Department memorial service for the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks will be held virtually due to COVID-19.

The event begins at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the County Fire headquarters, located at 4410 Cathedral Oaks Road, and will be broadcast live on Facebook and on Channel 13, according to County Fire spokesman Daniel Bertucelli.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Chief Mark Hartwig and Sheriff Bill Brown will make statements after the moment of silence and lowering of the flag to half-staff to honor the first responders and remember the nearly 3,000 who died.