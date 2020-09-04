You have permission to edit this article.
9 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19
9 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

  Updated
Nine Santa Barbara County Jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.

Two inmates at the Main Jail were exhibiting symptoms related to the coronavirus on Tuesday and tested positive on Thursday, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

The additional seven inmates were tested as part of a sweep of more than 450 inmates and were confirmed positive on Thursday. 

All nine inmates are being monitored by custody and medical staff regularly, according to Zick, who said an additional 290 test results from the sweep are still pending. 

A total of 72 inmates at the jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 65 contracting the disease from inside the facility, according to Zick. 

