9 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Nine Santa Barbara County Jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.

The positive results came after surveillance testing of more than 450 inmates, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The inmates who tested positive are being monitored by custody and medical staff regularly.

An additional 30 results from surveillance testing are pending, according to Zick.

A total of 81 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus at Santa Barbara County Jail, with 74 contracting the disease inside the facility, according to Zick.