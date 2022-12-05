The Santa Maria Police Department has released additional details in an officer-involved shooting that took place Oct. 30 as well as a critical incident community briefing video for viewing by the pubic in the interest of transparency, a police spokesman said.

Lt. Terry Flaa warned the public the video, which can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4T_5654nSI, contains graphic content.

Surveillance, drone, Ring camera and in-car camera footage, photographs and other evidence are included in the briefing video.

The suspect, who was killed in the shooting, was identified as 36-year-old Salvador Maceda of Santa Maria, who was on probation for an arrest after a two-hour standoff when threw glass bottles at officers in December 2021, according to the video narrator.

Flaa said the officer involved in the shooting is Erik Hesch, an eight-year veteran of the force, who was placed on administrative leave immediately following the incident.

After an initial assessment of the incident, Hesch was returned to duty Nov. 21.

Because both criminal and administrative investigations are still underway, no additional information will be released, Flaa said.

The shooting occurred Oct. 30 after a police officer contacted a suspect around 10:20 p.m. while conducting an investigation in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue, Cmdr. Dan Cohen said.

In the video, the suspect, now identified as Maceda, is shown near some trash cans, and the narrator says he displayed two knives and began approaching the officer but retreated after the officer called for backup.

The narrator says Maceda was told more than 20 times to drop the knives but refused. Then he is seen again walking toward officers and is hit near his stomach with a less lethal beanbag round, prompting him to retreat behind a nearby vehicle.

Officers continue to talk with the man, but when he’s hit with a second beanbag round, he throws a knife at police, striking a patrol unit and nearly hitting an officer.

He then runs to a nearby apartment complex with officers in pursuit, and the video shows a Ring camera view of a woman on a second-story balcony, talking on a cell phone, who runs inside her apartment when she sees Maceda approaching.

Maceda climbs to the second-story balcony and hides behind its wall as the resident calls 911.

She is told to stay sheltered inside with her daughter, and she informs the 911 operator she is armed with a legally registered gun and will shoot the suspect if he enters.

The dispatcher tells the woman officers are on scene and advises her not to fire her weapon.

Over the next 90 minutes, officers attempted to convince Maceda to surrender, even bringing in FBI-trained crisis negotiators to help, but he refuses, the narrator says.

A drone operator sees the man put the knife on the floor of the balcony and advises fellow officers to “deploy, deploy, deploy!”

Then officers fire pepper balls onto the balcony, which causes Maceda to begin throwing things at the officers, including a bicycle and a chair.

He then grabs what appears to be a small folding table, attempts to open the apartment door, then uses the table to break a front window, and that’s when he’s hit by what sounds like a single gunshot.

Officers move the mother and daughter to a safe location and attempt to render aid to Maceda, the narrator says, but he dies from his injuries.

The narrator says Maceda’s motive and to what extent alcohol or drugs may have affected his behavior are unknown.

After the shooting, the department launched an internal investigation to see if policies were followed, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office began an independent criminal investigation.

Cohen said results of the sheriff’s investigation will be reviewed by the County District Attorney’s Office to determine if the involved officers’ actions were lawful.