Beach patrol: Sheriff's sergeant surveys on horseback during pandemic

On July 9, 2011, Santa Barbara County sheriff's Sgt. Desiree Thome secured a helicopter landing zone for Prince William and his wife, Catherine, who arrived in Carpinteria that day for a charity polo match.

Royal security detail was a specialized duty given to Thome and other members of the mounted unit who now patrol county beaches on the weekends to ensure safety as more public spaces open after months of coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

"Horseback patrol has opened up a lot of experiences, personally. I get to be a part of things people normally don't get to be a part of," Thome said.

While the mounted unit is a collateral duty, it's much more for Thome, who is also coping with the effects of the pandemic.

"[Horses are] one of my go-tos for maintaining my own mental health," Thome said. "It's very special to me to have that partnership at work, also."

Thome patrols South County beaches on her 7-year-old quarterhorse Rowan, alongside another deputy, checking for large crowds in parking lots and on the sand while educating beachgoers about health guidelines.