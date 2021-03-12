Buellton, Solvang push back on sharp increase in costs for Sheriff's contract services

Officials from Buellton and Solvang have pushed back on a sharp increase in the cost for contracted public safety services provided by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, which has requested an extension to negotiations that are set to expire in March.

The “substantial” increase went from an original estimate of 5.5% in November to a recalculated increase in January ranging from 27% to 49%, equating to a $5.9 million collective increase across the cities of Buellton, Solvang, Goleta and Carpinteria for the fiscal year that begins in July, according to a Feb. 22 Solvang staff report.

In a joint letter, the cities' mayors expressed their disappointment over the increase to the Sheriff’s Office and the Board of Supervisors.

“As entities entrusted by our constituents to responsibly mange and allocate our budgets for the optimal public benefit, we are alarmed by the Sheriff’s Office’s unexpected and significant proposed cost increases,” the letter states. “The Sheriff’s Office’s conduct threatens the cities’ ability to provide necessary services and stability to members of our communities during the ongoing COVID pandemic and extended state of emergency.”

Because the cities don’t have law enforcement agencies of their own, they use the Sheriff’s Office, which provides deputies and other services, including use of its equipment. The Sheriff's Office is allowed to annually adjust the level of compensation for the services it provides, according to a contract with each city that runs from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2023.