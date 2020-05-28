Bus driver sentenced to 7 years in prison for 2019 DUI rollover crash

Multiple people were injured in a Jan. 18 bus crash on southbound Highway 101 near Los Alamos. Laura Mae Gish, the Goleta bus driver who was behind the wheel, was sentenced to seven years in state prison for charges stemming from the crash.
A Goleta bus operator accused of driving under the influence of methamphetamine pleaded no contest Tuesday in Santa Maria court to a felony DUI charge stemming from a January 2019 rollover crash along Highway 101 that allegedly injured several passengers.
Additionally, Gish admitted to two enhancements of injuring multiple passengers and causing great bodily injury.
Gish was driving an AmericanStar Volvo bus filled with passengers southbound from northern California to the Amtrak strain station in Santa Barbara on Jan. 18, 2019, when the vehicle went off Highway 101 just south of Alisos Canyon.
Gish fell asleep at the wheel, Whitmore said, causing the bus to drift off the highway, hit a tree and roll over on its side, injuring several passengers.
In addition to her criminal complaint, Gish — along with Amtrak and AmericanStar, whose bus Gish was driving at the time — face multiple lawsuits filed by passengers injured in the crash.
