CalSTAR called to airlift crash victim on Highway 101 south of Highway 1 interchange
A CalSTAR helicopter is enroute to Cottage Hospital with a person who was seriously injured person in a rollover crash near the junction of highways 1 and 101 near Gaviota, according to emergency radio traffic.

The California Highway Patrol closed the Highway 1 onramp to southbound Highway 101 about 3:30 p.m. so the helicopter could land.

The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over and came to rest on the southbound shoulder of Highway 101 just over a quarter of a mile south of Highway 1 overcrossing, according to the CHP traffic incident page.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

