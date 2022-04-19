More details of a vehicle involved in an alleged hit-and-run of a bicyclist on Highway 154 Saturday were released by California Highway Patrol officials Tuesday after learning additional information about its physical description.

The incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. when a 20-year-old Jason D. Shevach, of Burlingame, was riding his Giant Contend road bike westbound on Highway 154, east of Lakeview Drive, when an unknown driver in a 2003 to 2006 Toyota Scion XD approached from behind, according to CHP Officer Keith Rogers.

For unknown reasons, Rogers said the driver of the Scion traveled onto the right shoulder and collided with Shevach. The driver of the Scion fled the scene westbound on Highway 154, according to Rogers.

In addition to CHP personnel, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's and Fire Department units responded to the scene and located Shevach.

Shevach was transported by ground to the entrance of Cachuma Lake, and was subsequently flown via CalSTAR to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, according to Fire Department officials.

The Scion was initially reported to be either maroon or burgundy in color, although CHP officials updated the color to bordeaux mica metallic, or purple, in color.

Additionally, the Scion would be missing its front emblem and should have damage to the front right of the vehicle, Rogers added.

The CHP is seeking public assistance with identifying the driver of the Scion and asks anyone with information to contact the Buellton office at 805-688-5551.