Coronavirus outbreak reported at Lompoc prison exceeds 60 cases, among nation's highest
An outbreak of coronavirus at Lompoc prison has grown to dozens of cases, including 12 inmates who were hospitalized, according to Santa Barbara County health officials.

The coronavirus outbreak reported Wednesday at the Lompoc Federal Correction Complex has now grown to 65 cases, including six new cases reported Friday. 

The cases include at least 45 inmates and 14 staff, according to online Bureau of Prisons data published Friday. The six new cases weren't distinguished as inmates or staff. 

Of the 45 inmates affected, 12 were sent to Lompoc Valley Medical Center on April 8 for treatment, including two in the intensive care unit. Four additional inmates are being treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to the medical center. 

Additionally, at least one staff member has been hospitalized, public health officials said. 

No deaths among Lompoc prison inmates and staff have been reported.

At least 260 coronavirus cases have been reported in Santa Barbara County since March 15, although Lompoc inmate cases weren't included until April 8, according to public health officials.

The Lompoc prison houses approximately 1,500 male inmates between the medium-security U.S. Penitentiary and the low-security Federal Correctional Institution.

At least 500 cases of coronavirus have been reported in U.S. federal prisons, including 318 inmates and 163 Bureau of Prisons staff, according to data, which is updated daily. 

Additionally, at least nine federal inmates nationwide have died from the coronavirus, with six of them occurring at Oakdale Federal Correctional Institution in Louisiana. No staff member deaths have been reported. 

The latest data show Lompoc prison having one of the highest numbers of reported coronavirus cases in federal correctional institutions. 

Other federal prisons with the highest numbers of coronavirus cases include locations in Butner, North Carolina; Oakdale, Louisiana; Yazoo City, Mississippi; and Danbury, Connecticut.

On March 26, Attorney General William Barr issued a memorandum directing Bureau of Prisons officials to begin considering home confinement for federal inmates at risk for the coronavirus.

The Bureau of Prisons has placed more than 880 at-risk inmates on home confinement, although officials haven’t released how many in Lompoc prison were considered for such a measure.

 Those at risk are identified as anyone age 65 or older and those with underlying medical conditions, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A subsequent memo issued by Barr on April 3 prioritized home confinement for inmates in the federal institutions in Oakdale, Danbury and Elkton, Ohio.

