A 32-year-old Lompoc man was identified Tuesday as the person killed in an officer-involved shooting following a brief standoff Saturday on West Cypress Avenue.

Officials from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff-Coroner's Bureau named Travis Daniel Carlon as the man who was shot by officers after they responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence in the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

No new information has been released since the shooting, she added.

Lompoc Police officers responded to the call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday and, upon arrival, located Carlon, who apparently barricaded himself inside the residence.

Carlon refused to respond to Lompoc Police outside the residence but eventually came to the door holding a handgun, and pointed it officers before he was shot, according to Sgt. Scott Morgan.

It's not clear if Carlon was pronounced dead at the scene or if he was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

Three officers who were involved but weren't identified were not injured, Zick said.

The Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the shooting at the request of Lompoc Police Chief Joseph Mariani, while Lompoc Police officials look into the alleged assault associated with the original call for service, in addition to their own administrative investigation into the shooting.