The Santa Barbara County coroner on Thursday identified a man and a woman from Santa Maria, and a Solvang man who were killed in two separate vehicle collisions along Highway 101 near Goleta on Wednesday.

Cameron Martinez, 31, of Solvang was killed after his 2016 Hyundai Sonata collided with another vehicle shortly after 2 a.m. along Highway 101, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The collision occurred in the right-hand lane of northbound Highway 101 near Winchester Canyon Road.

Martinez collided with another vehicle, sending his vehicle swerving onto the shoulder before coming to rest between the north- and south-bound lanes, while the second driver fled the scene heading northbound, according to the California Highway Patrol.

American Medical Response personnel pronounced Martinez dead at the scene.

Eight minutes later, more than three miles west near Highway 101 and Dos Pueblos Canyon Road, a second collision killed three people, including 25-year-old Daniel Garcia and 23-year-old Eryka Lopez, both of Santa Maria, and 28-year-old Natalia Stallworth from Santa Barbara, according to Zick.

The crash occurred when a Volkswagen heading northbound on Highway 101 crossed the dirt center divider and struck a Ford Expedition in the left southbound lane, causing both vehicles and nearby vegetation to catch fire. The CHP did not specify who was driving each vehicle.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel extricated Garcia, Lopez and Stallworth from the vehicles, and they were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers investigating the cause of the crashes, including the use of alcohol or drugs, are asking anyone with information about either collision to call the Santa Barbara Area CHP Office at 805-967-1234.