County probation compliance checks continue, check-ins required

Krene wasn't able to say if any staff or supervised individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus or whether they have been tested.

The Public Defender's Office on Tuesday called for the release of at-risk jail inmates -- those aged 65 and over or with underlying medical conditions.

Attorneys have secured the release of at least five inmates whose release would have occurred earlier had it not been for the Superior Court's reduction in services on March 17, according to Deputy Public Defender Lea Villegas.

At least 18 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Santa Barbara County since March 15, according to public health officials.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday issued a stay-at-home order, allowing only essential travel and businesses to operate.

Supervised individuals, including sex offenders, are still required to check in with their probation officers, despite the closure of some reception desks at county facilities to limit the exposure of the coronavirus.

In-person check-ins are still allowed, although social distancing is being maintained and supervised individuals are encouraged to call a number to check in, Krene said.