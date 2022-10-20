Public speakers during Tuesday’s TRUTH Act Forum urged the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and the Sheriff’s Office to stop communicating and cooperating with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Supervisors said they supported much of what public speakers said, but they believe the Sheriff’s Office is striking a balance between respecting the rights of immigrant inmates, complying with state laws and removing the most serious criminal elements from the streets.

“I don’t think any of these institutions are inherently racist,” 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson said in response to a claim by one of the public speakers.

“To ask law enforcement to ignore another agency that’s a partner is absurd,” Nelson said, adding sheriff’s deputies “are not out there shoving people into their vans.”

In addition, 1st District Supervisor Das Williams pointed out the sheriff is a separately elected official who develops his own policies, which the board has no control over, although it does budget funding for the department and provides oversight for adherence to laws.

The public comments from 17 individuals, some representing organizations that provide services to immigrants, came following the annual report on ICE access to immigrant inmates in accordance with the 2017 TRUTH Act, which stands for Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds.

Chief Custody Deputy Vincent Wasilewski explained the process the Sheriff’s Office goes through following an illegal immigrant’s arrest and after the office receives a request from ICE to be notified when that inmate is to be released.

If the inmate meets certain exemptions, ICE is not notified. If the inmate doesn’t meet the exemptions, the inmate is notified of ICE’s interest, and the agency is notified of the date and time of the inmate’s release.

ICE agents can then show up at County Jail at that time to take the inmate into custody upon release, but in many cases they do not, Wasilewski said.

Statistics from the Sheriff’s Office showed in 2020 ICE requested notification of 132 inmates’ releases but only picked up 12 of them. In 2021, notification was requested on 39 inmates’ releases, but agents only picked up six of those.

Sheriff Bill Brown explained the reason fewer inmates are picked up than ICE expressed interest in is because of the federal agency’s available staffing.

“We’ve found their focus is on people, the more serious criminals, that they really are targeting, more so than people who are [in jail] just strictly for an immigration violation,” Brown said.

Williams asked why the Attorney General’s Office website showed zero transfers of inmates to ICE while the Sheriff’s Office showed six were released to the agency.

Brown said the difference lies in the interpretation of “transfer” vs. “release” and noted there is no official definition of “transfer.”

But he said his department’s definition of a transfer is when an inmate has served a sentence but is still held in custody until directly turned over to ICE, while a release means the inmate is released from custody into the community.

ICE agents may be there to take the person into custody at that point, or they may not show up.

In response to public comments, Brown said the people ICE usually picks up have lengthy records of very serious crimes, which are mostly committed against other immigrants.

Among the six inmates that ICE picked up in 2021, the charges they faced included assault with force, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, attempted murder, possession of a controlled substance, auto theft, shoplifting, theft of personal property and receiving stolen property.

Two of those inmates had been in custody six times and one had been incarcerated four times.

“It’s important we recognize this issue is fraught with political agendas and with emotion on both sides of this,” Brown said, noting the solution is for the federal government to develop a comprehensive policy on immigration.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said that was never going to happen because both political parties are happy with the current situation, which they can each use to motivate their base to get out and vote.

But he said the sheriff has to strike a balance or lose credibility.

“You lose trust when you ignore someone who commits lewd and lascivious acts,” Lavagnino said, noting that person needs to be deported. “You forfeit your ability to stay in the country when you do something like that.”