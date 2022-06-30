A Lompoc man who died after a multi-county crime spree and vehicle pursuit earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Kern County Sheriff's officials identified the man as 20-year-old Kittipong Kuanbooncharn, who was found dead near Berenda Mesa Canal, one mile north of the Lost Hills area on June 8.

Sheriff-Coroner Donny Youngblood listed Kuanbooncharn's time of death at 7:19 p.m., and noted that an examination determined the cause of death to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No officers fired their guns during the incident, according to Kern County officials.

The alleged crime spree began June 7, when a suspect carjacked a victim at about 2:26 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Lewis Street in Anaheim, according to police officials, who entered the vehicle in a stolen vehicle database.

The next day, on June 8, San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies received information regarding two suspects out of Santa Barbara County involved in several crimes, including a homicide on Sunday, an armed robbery and a carjacking.

In addition, Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick said one of the suspects is connected to an armed robbery that occurred June 8 at a Buellton liquor store located in the 400 block of Avenue of the Flags.

The pursuit began at about 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 46 and Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles, where SLO sheriff's deputies saw the suspect vehicle, described as a blue 2011 BMW, according to officials.

Deputies lost sight of the vehicle, but spotted it at about 5:30 p.m. traveling east on Highway 46, near Mill Road in Paso Robles. A California Highway Patrol helicopter was called to assist with tracking the vehicle.

Deputies tried stopping the vehicle, but the driver accelerated and a high-speed pursuit ensued eastbound from San Luis Obispo County to Kern County, according to sheriff's officials.

Kern County sheriff's officials pursued the vehicle until it reached a location near Kecks Road, where the two occupants abandoned the vehicle and ran into an orchard. Several additional police personnel responded to the scene, including a Kern County sheriff's K-9, air unit and SWAT team.

A perimeter was established around the orchard and a homeowner reported that he was missing an ATV. A witness reported to deputies that two men were seen running northbound from Highway 46, east of the orchard, and had possibly left behind an ATV, which was located by K-9 handlers in the area a short time later, according to officials.

Later, officials said two males were seen running northbound away from Highway 46 and the ATV as they attempted to hide in a canal. A juvenile suspect was located and arrested without incident, while Kuanbooncharn was found deceased at the scene with a gun located nearby, according to Kern County Sheriff's officials.