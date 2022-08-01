Two suspects have been identified in the theft of gay pride flags in Los Olivos and Ballard, one of which was burned in an event captured on video and posted on social media, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
Although the names of the two adults have not been released publicly, the case has been referred to the District Attorney’s Office with a request to have charges filed for petty theft and committing a hate crime.
On Thursday, deputies initially investigated the report of a pride flag stolen in the 2900 block of Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos and spent several days collecting physical evidence, interviewing victims and witnesses and tracking down the source of the social media video, sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.
As a result, they identified two “young adult” suspects who allegedly admitted stealing a second pride flag in Ballard and burning one of them in the video they shared on social media, Zick said.
She said the Sheriff’s Office takes the offenses seriously, and deputies have been in communication with the involved parties as well as community leaders who voiced concerns about the incidents.