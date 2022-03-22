The case against two men accused in the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart should not be moved out of San Luis Obispo County Superior Court because the defendants haven’t proven bias against them from potential jurors, according to an opposition filed by District Attorney’s officials on Friday.

In her Superior Court filing, Deputy District Attorney Crystal Seiler argued that 45-year-old Paul Flores and his father, 80-year-old Ruben Flores, have not met the burden for five factors listed to move the case out of county.

The opposition was filed in response to a March 9 request by attorney Bob Sanger, who represents Paul Flores, for a change of venue.

"Many serious offenses are likely to engender sympathy for the victims no matter where the trial was held, and this stems from the nature of the crime and not the location of the trial," Seiler wrote in the opposition. "This is a serious case that has devastated a family, but it is not a capital case nor is it a case that involves multiple murders."

Kristin Smart case: Defendants request change of venue, citing case publicity The defendants accused in the 1996 death and disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart have requested a change of venue for their upcoming trial, believing that they won't get a fair or impartial jury, according to a San Luis Obispo County Superior Court filing.

Paul Flores, of San Pedro, is charged with murdering 19-year-old Smart in his Cal Poly dorm room May 25, 1996 after they walked back from an off-campus party on Crandall Way.

His father, Ruben Flores, is charged with accessory after the fact and accused of hiding Smart's body under the deck of his Arroyo Grande residence in the 700 block of White Court. They both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Paul Flores was the last person seen with an intoxicated Smart near the intersection of Perimeter Road and Grand Avenue, just steps away from their dorms, at about 2 a.m., according to Cheryl Manzer, who walked back with them from the party before splitting off on her own.

Smart was not seen again. Her body was never recovered and in 2002, she was declared legally dead.

More than two decades passed after Smart's disappearance with no arrest before Orcutt native Chris Lambert produced the "Your Own Backyard" podcast series about the case from 2019 to 2021. Sanger cited the podcast in his motion as "advancing theories as to why Paul Flores is guilty."

Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested and charged in April 2021. Superior Court Judge Craig Van Rooyen upheld the charges against the defendants on Oct. 20 following a seven-week preliminary hearing from Aug. 2 to Sept. 22 in that same year, after finding probable cause. The trial is slated to begin on April 25.

The five factors listed by Seiler that the defendants must overcome include the nature and gravity of the offense, nature and extent of news coverage, size of the community, the defendants' statuses in the community and popularity and prominence of the victim.

Attached to Seiler's opposition was a screenshot of a website listing Lambert's podcast as the most popular in the U.S. in April 2021 and Google trends listing Kristin Smart as the seventh most searched term in the country at the time.

Additionally, Seiler attached Census statistics for San Luis Obispo, arguing in her opposition that judges have declined to change venues for similar cases in counties with smaller populations.

With regard to the fifth factor, Seiler said that courts have considered the posthumous celebrity status given to a victim after a serious crime due to media coverage, but argued that this wasn't enough for courts to support venue changes.

"There is no evidence that the potential jury pool will be comprised of persons who knew her or her family," Seiler said. "With her disappearance and murder, she joins a long, terrible list of young women whose lives were cut short."

Seiler added in her motion that the court is allowed to defer the venue change ruling until jury selection.

Sanger's motion is scheduled to be heard on 8:30 a.m. March 30 in Dept. 5 of Superior Court.