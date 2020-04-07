District attorney, sheriff urge victims and public to report domestic violence

"You are an important part of our community, not only for the work that you are doing, but also for the intervention that you could provide," Brown said. "Please be aware that you may be the only outside contact someone who is being abused may have during this time."

Hartwig reminded the public that all 16 county fire stations are fully operational and could also serve as points of contact for people in need.

"If you need help at a fire station, you can dial 911 or you can knock on the door," Hartwig said. "You can approach any one of us in uniform. If you see something, and if you know something, say something."

Brown said to call 911 to report abuse that has recently occurred or is in progress. Any other calls should be directed to the sheriff's dispatch center at 805-683-2724.

Anyone who isn't able to call 911 should instead call a district attorney's witness advocate at 805-568-2400, Dudley said.

Brown provided additional resources, including: