The driver injured in a rollover crash early Wednesday morning on Highway 135 near Harris Grade Road has been identified as Steven Fowles, 22, of Santa Maria, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Fowles was driving his 1998 Volvo southbound on Highway 135 at an excessive speed about 2:05 a.m. when he made an unsafe turning movement north of Harris Grade due to his level of intoxication, the CHP said.
The turn combined with the high speed caused the right front wheel to buckle and detach, sending the Volvo into a series of rollovers in a large dirt pullout, where it finally came to rest on its remaining three wheels, the CHP report said.
Fowles, who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, suffered major injuries, complained of back pain and was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center.
