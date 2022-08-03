A man accused of intentionally driving his car head-on into an oncoming car on Highway 154, instantly killing a Solvang mother and her two small children, was found guilty on three counts of second-degree murder by a jury this week following a six-week trial.
John Roderick Dungan, 30, of Santa Barbara, is facing 45 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 28 by Judge Thomas Adams in Department 1 of Santa Barbara County Superior Court.
Dungan was found guilty of killing Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley, 34, and her children Lucienne Bley Gleason, age 2, and Desmond Bley Gleason, age 4 months, in the horrific crash Oct. 25, 2019.
The jury convicted Dungan based on the testimony of first responders, civilian witnesses who stopped to render aid to the victims and in-depth expert testimony about the cause and dynamics of the collision, said District Attorney Joyce Dudley.
“These verdicts and this level of justice for the victims would not have been possible without the hard work of California Highway Patrol Sgt. Matthew Marien and Investigator Jeffrey Clements, among many other dedicated law enforcement officers,” Dudley said.
“In addition, supervising victim advocate Rita McGaw provided much-needed support for the surviving family members throughout the process,” she continued.
“Finally, prosecutors Stephen Wagner and Megan Chanda were exemplary in their efforts to seek justice for these victims, their loved ones and our community at large.”
Investigators testified that Dungan, then 28, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro westbound on Highway 154, approaching the Cold Spring Bridge, about 4:45 p.m. that Friday when he intentionally crossed the center line at 119 mph and crashed head-on into a 2013 Chevrolet Volt being driven eastbound by Bley.
The Camaro smashed through the Volt, ejecting Bley but leaving her children strapped in the back seat, then slid to a stop in the eastbound lane.
Nicholas Goddard of Los Gatos, who was driving a GMC Yukon with his 13-year-old son as a passenger eastbound behind Bley, swerved right to avoid the Volt but struck it anyway.
The impact sent the Yukon and the Volt onto the shoulder, where they both caught fire and ignited nearby brush and grass, burning more than 2 acres before Los Padres National Forest and Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel gained control.
Bley and her children were pronounced dead at the scene.
Dungan, who had to be extricated from the wreckage of the Camaro, suffered major injuries and was transported by ambulance to the other side of the bridge where a CalSTAR helicopter had landed to transport him to a hospital in Santa Barbara.
Goddard and his son were reportedly uninjured in the crash, but they later claimed to have suffered soft tissue damage.
Highway 154 was closed to all but residents of the area from the roundabout with Highway 246 to east of the Cold Spring Bridge for more than an hour.
Dungan spent several days in the hospital — he appeared in a wheelchair during his early courtroom appearances — and was booked in absentia during that time, with his bail set at $2 million.
His bail was later revoked, and he remained in custody until his trial began.
Based on witness statements and evidence obtained through search warrants, the CHP Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team determined Dungan had intentionally crashed the Camaro, which was registered to his father, into Bley’s Volt.
As a result, he was initially charged with three counts of murder “with malice aforethought” with two special allegations — the first that the crime occurred after he’d been released on bail or his own recognizance in another felony case involving stalking, and the second being that the crime was a serious violent felony.
The road to a fatal collision
That other case began with a text Dungan had sent Feb. 29, 2019, that seemed “homicidal or suicidal in nature,” investigators said, which ultimately led to the discovery of a firearm concealed in his car as well as a high-capacity magazine.
Investigators said more than 12 guns and ammunition were seized in that case.
Dungan was subsequently ordered to wear a GPS tracker and stay at a Los Angeles treatment center, but in September 2019 he was given permission to stay in a Santa Barbara treatment center to be closer to his parents.
He paid a visit to his parents Oct. 25, 2019, and after he left, his mother found a note from him taped to the steering wheel of her car.
She notified police, who tracked his cellphone to the Cold Spring Bridge where the crash had taken place.
As news coverage of the crash continued, Dungan’s attorney sought to close the case to the public, saying the publicity would prevent an impartial jury to be empaneled, and in January 2020 the judge issued a gag order affecting everyone involved.
However, the trial was delayed until June this year, primarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the meantime, Bley’s widower and the children’s father, Max Gleason, filed a wrongful death suit against Dungan, his father, Michael Dungan, Goddard and General Motors.
In the suit, he claimed John Dungan was under the influence of alcohol and drugs and texting at the time of the crash, that Goddard was following too closely behind the Volt and that General Motors’ manufacturing defects led to the vehicles catching fire.
GM was later dropped from the suit, but in December 2020, Gleason accepted a settlement of nearly $2.99 million from Dungan’s and Goddard’s insurance companies.
Goddard also received $15,000 for the soft tissue damage and emotional distress he claimed he and his son suffered.