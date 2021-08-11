One man suffered major injuries early Wednesday morning when his Honda sedan rolled over on Highway 135 near Harris Grade Road south of Orcutt, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.
The unidentified driver, in his 20s, was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment following the crash just after 2 a.m., said County Fire spokesman Capt. Mike Eliason.
California Highway Patrol Officer Benjamin Smith said either drugs or alcohol are suspected as a factor in the crash, so the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and, due to his injuries, released to the hospital.
No other information is available at this time, Smith said.
