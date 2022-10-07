Stephen P. Foley was sworn in Friday afternoon as the newest member of the Santa Barbara Superior Court Bench by Presiding Judge Gustavo E. Lavayen in Department 9 of the courthouse in Santa Maria.
Foley, 51, a resident of Los Olivos, was appointed earlier that day by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
He is filling the vacancy left by Judge James Voysey’s retirement, and the governor’s appointment allows him to immediately assume the position he was elected to begin in January 2023.
Foley has served as a Santa Barbara County Superior Court commissioner since 2018.
“Stephen Foley has served admirably as a commissioner of this court, demonstrating a passion for his work and compassion for those who appear before him,” Lavayen said, adding that he’s looking forward to working with Foley.
After earning a juris doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law, Foley held a number of positions, including senior deputy district attorney and deputy district attorney, in the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office from 1996 to 2004.
From 2004 to 2018, Foley was supervising deputy district attorney for the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, and from 2005 to 2018, he also was an instructor at Hancock College.