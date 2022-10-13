A former Santa Barbara County Jail employee from Santa Maria who was facing two sex charges involving an inmate avoided trial by pleading guilty Monday, the District Attorney’s Office said.
Salvador Vargas, 36, pleaded guilty as charged to forcible oral copulation and sexual activity with an inmate, both felonies, District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Tuesday.
An investigation led by Sgt. Travis Henderson and Det. Ruben Esparza of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office revealed that between 2016 and 2018, Vargas took advantage of several inmates at Santa Barbara County Jail, where he was employed as a discharge planner.
Several women accused Vargas of sexually assaulting them and providing favors to those who engaged in sexual activity with him.
In August 2017, Vargas was transporting a female inmate, identified only as Jane Doe, who had been released from jail on electronic monitoring into a residential treatment facility.
During the transportation, Vargas parked his vehicle in Santa Barbara and forced Jane Doe to orally copulate him.
She said she was terrified Vargas would send her back to jail if she did not comply and eventually gave in to his demands.
Although Jane Doe told a friend partial details of what occurred, she never reported the sexual assault to law enforcement because she was afraid of suffering further repercussions.
Dudley said tenacious investigation by Sheriff’s Office detectives eventually led them to Jane Doe, who ultimately told them what had occurred.
After that, investigators from both the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office worked together to obtain corroborating evidence, Dudley said
“The prosecution team, led by Supervising Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian, then had the arduous task garnering the trust and support of the victim and other witnesses who were originally afraid to come forward,” Dudley said.
“On the eve of trial, the defendant decided to plead guilty to all charges and allegations and be sentenced by the court,” she said.
“The guilty plea in this case was not a result of any plea bargain offered by the prosecution, but rather was the result of an extraordinary investigation by two law enforcement agencies and a caring and hardworking prosecution team,” Dudley added.
Vargas is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 24, 2023, by Judge Thomas Adams in Department 1 of Santa Barbara County Superior Court and faces a maximum sentence of eight years in state prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender.
Vargas was one of two men arrested as the result of separate 18-month investigations that started in 2018 after several female inmates accused them of sexual abuse both inside the jail and during transport.
An inmate’s accusations against Ventura resident Gabriel Castro, a custody deputy at County Jail since 2002, eventually developed into the two separate investigations with intertwined witnesses.
Castro and Vargas were arrested Feb. 21, 2020, and Castro was charged with sexual penetration by a foreign object and sexual activity in a detention facility.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges the following month.
But on Dec. 2 of that year, the charges against Castro were dropped at the request of Karapetian after it was learned that his accuser had died that June in a car crash.